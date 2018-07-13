App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Isuzu Motors rolls out 10,000th vehicle from Sri City plant

Tokyo-headquartered automobile major Isuzu Motors today rolled out its 10,000th vehicle from its facility at Sri City, about 110 km from here.

The 'D-MAX V-Cross', the company's first Adventure Utility Vehicle, was the 10,000th rollout from the factory, which became operational in April 2016.

The facility, spread across 107 acres, is one of the key manufacturing units for Isuzu globally, a company statement said. "The roll out of the 10,000th vehicle marks an important milestone in the journey of Isuzu in India", company Managing Director Naohiro Yamaguchi said.

Besides serving the domestic market,Isuzu Motors exports vehicles to Nepal and Bhutan from this plant. In March, Isuzu Motors surpassed cumulative sales of 10,000 units.

The company currently retails D-MAX V-Cross, premium seven seater SUV 'mu-X' and variants of D-MAX pick ups in the commercial segments, the statement added.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 08:15 pm

