Isuzu Motors looks beyond Nepal, Bhutan for exports from India

Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors today said it exploring exports to other markets, in addition to the already existing Nepal and Bhutan, from its manufacturing facility in India.

Its plant in Andhra Pradesh, which became operational in April 2016, has an initial capacity of 50,000 units.

The plant has been producing the D-Max V-Cross pickup and the MU-X SUV for the personal vehicle segment and the D-Max S-Cab and Regular Cab models for the commercial segment.

"We have already started exports of vehicles to Nepal and Bhutan last year. We are very seriously studying about going elsewhere as well," said Ken Takashima, deputy managing director, Isuzu Motors India.

The company majorly exports from its Thailand manufacturing facility, and Takashima said the countries the company is evaluating will not be closer to the South-east Asian nation.

"As of now we are exporting around 500 units but we can do a lot better," he added.

Chennai-based Isuzu Motors India, a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors, plans to make India a hub of its global manufacturing operations and export vehicles to nearly 20 countries.

The company, which sells pick-up trucks and an SUV here in India, today also named former South African cricketing legend Jonty Rhodes as its brand ambassador for its adventure utility vehicle (AUV), V cross.

Talking about domestic market, Takashima said the company has sold 12,000 units since its launch five years ago, with it clocking 5,000 units last year alone.

"We have seen about 60 percent growth in volumes this year so far and are well on track as far as our plans are concerned. Since we are new, we are not boasting to have very big numbers from the start. But we are on the plan that we already have," he added.

Isuzu is seeing an equal demand for both commercial and passenger variants, he said.

Stating that the broader India strategy for Isuzu was to remain on the pick-up platform, J Shankar Shrinivas, vice president for service and customer relations, said, "As pick-up vehicles remain the core of our business we will push it both in lifestyle and commercial segments with various variants."

"We also have to be in line with various statutory regulations that are coming up in this country and and we are well in tune with that," Shrinivas added.