you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Issues with Airbus' A320neo aircraft impacting GoAir's growth plans: Report

Neither Airbus nor the engine manufacturer have been very supportive on the issue, the GoAir CEO Cornelis Vrieswijk.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delays in the delivery of Airbus's A320neo aircraft has affected GoAir's growth plans, the airline's recently appointed CEO Cornelis Vrieswijk told The Economic Times.

The delays in delivery have been caused due to trouble with Pratt & Whitney's PW1100G engines used in the A320neo.

GoAir will still go ahead with the plan to commence international operations in a few weeks.

Neither Airbus nor the engine manufacturer has been very supportive on the issue, the GoAir CEO added.

"In terms of planning, it's very difficult. There is uncertainty about when the planes will arrive. Airbus is, of course, dependant on Pratt & Whitney for the engines. Also, I could say Airbus and Pratt & Whitney are not very supportive to help us through this storm," Vrieswijk told The Economic Times in an interview.

The company does not have any plans to lease planes in the interim, Vrieswijk added.

IPO plans are on the backburner, he said.
French manufacturer Airbus will likely miss its delivery target for the A320neo this year, as per Bloomberg reports. It will also probably deliver 30 to 40 fewer aircraft than previously expected.

IndiGo too, has ordered A320neo. The issue with the engines had caused grounding 25 A320neo aircraft in April and March this year.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 04:27 pm

tags #Business #Companies #GoAir

