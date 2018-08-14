App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Issues of US companies regarding railway clearances, GST will be resolved: Piyush Goyal

Goyal said this during round-table talks with a high-level delegation of leading US companies working in the area of railway construction, maintenance and Information Technology.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has directed that the issues raised by US companies with regard to fast-tracking clearance at the railways' research and development wing RDSO, third-party certification and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be examined by the Railway Board, according to a statement from the national transporter on Tuesday.

Goyal said this during round-table talks on August 13 with a high-level delegation of leading US companies working in the area of railway construction, maintenance and Information Technology, along with Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani and other senior officials, the statement said.

Presentations made by the 13 American companies covered a large range of products and services such as energy efficiency, anti-corrosion coating, fire protection, use of high-speed internet/cloud computing for railway passenger reservation and passenger experience, composite sleepers for bridges, modern method of construction of bridges, among other things, the statement said.

Goyal directed his officials that a detailed examination of how these companies could meet Indian Railways' requirements at competitive costs be carried out.

related news

The minister, according to the statement, also told the US representatives that his focus was on the Make-in-India initiative that would make many of the products competitive in the country.

He also directed that all the issues raised by US companies "in respect of fast-track clearance at RDSO, third party certification and clarity on GST, would be examined by Railway Board and would be resolved or clarified".
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 08:15 pm

tags #Business #Economy #GST #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.