ISRO to launch Space Kidz India satellite made by 750 school children

Space Kidz India, a Chennai-based space tech startup is slated to launch their satellite made by 750 girls studying in government schools across the country aboard an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launch vehicle later this month.

Last year, Space Kidz's payloads were onboard Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-S launch vehicle, the first Indian private rocket to launch into space.

A targeted launch date of January 16 has been set for the satellite named AzaadiSAT, but it is subject to change due to various factors.

Space Kidz India selected 10 girl students from 75 government schools across the country for this mission. "The selected students are predominantly from class VIII to XII," Space Kidz India's website said.

Lumina Datamatics has partnered with Space Kidz India in this regard, and the project is also supported by Niti Aayog.

Space Kidz's payloads on Vikram S too were made by students. The payload, FunSAT, consisted of 80 experiments conducted by 160 students from India, the United States, Indonesia and other countries.

The startup intends to begin commercial operations and raise funds next year.

Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol

READ MORE