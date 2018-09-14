ISA selects EESL to implement 5 lakh solar water pumping systems

State-run Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) said it has been selected by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to facilitate implementation of five lakh solar water pumping systems in its member countries.

EESL will be responsible for the overall successful implementation of the programme in the participating countries that include India, Bangladesh, Sudan, Uganda, Senegal, Mauritius among others, the company said in a statement issued here.

These systems will be rolled out in ISA member countries that are participating in its 'Scaling of Solar Application for Agricultural Use' programme.

"We look forward to replicating the success of our ongoing solar projects and agricultural pumps programme in the member countries of ISA. Our aim is to help the farmers in getting easy and affordable day-time access to irrigation. This is a major step towards decentralised power solutions that also help in reducing carbon emission," EESL General Manager Rajneesh Rana said.

ISA, an alliance of more than 121 countries, has aggregated demand for over 5 lakh solar water pumping systems from 13 member countries.