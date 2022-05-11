 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is your sales promotion strategy-driven and effective?

M Muneer
May 11, 2022 / 06:46 AM IST

To build a brand's image, drive traffic and boost sales, a premium or giveaway must meet some essential criteria that convey the right values about a brand.

Most marketing professionals I know generally apply established marketing principles when planning ad campaigns, formulating positioning strategies, designing logos, or giving packaging briefs. It is not so when it comes to sales promotions.

Most premium/giveaway purchases are gut decisions, often done on a whim or in response to a sales pitch. In many FMCG companies, marketing managers don't have much of a choice: They have to choose from in-house product portfolio where there is an inventory problem. That is why you find toothpaste sold as a free gift with jams, and soaps with atta. I have heard amused competitors laughing on whether their jam and atta are so bad that the consumers need soap or toothpaste to clean up afterwards! I hear that often the premium decision is taken at a higher level in such diversified companies and also sometimes products, which are nearing shelf-life, are given away with sales promotion.

Generally, however, marketers tend to select something that they personally like and that can be customised at a reasonable cost. As a result, premiums rarely work well. Few carry their marketing weight, and fewer still integrate well into the overall strategy. To build a brand's image, drive traffic and boost sales, a premium or giveaway must meet some essential criteria that convey the right values about a brand:


A premium easily could go wrong by failing to communicate something informative about your brand or by failing to give the item the "right feel" for your positioning. The premium that truly works will cost a bit more, but it actually will have a substantial marketing impact.

M Muneer is the managing director of CustomerLab Solutions, a consulting firm.
