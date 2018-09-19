App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is the PM your style icon? Now, you can buy Modi-style kurtas on Amazon

Besides selling Modi, Yogi styled kurtas on Amazon, the RSS-backed centre will offer cosmetic products made with cow urine and dung

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Deen Dayal Dham centre, an Indian pharmacy backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to introduce a range of products including kurtas styled after those worn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a report by The Times of India, from October, the Mathura-based centre will be offering of a range of kurtas on e-commerce website Amazon India priced at Rs 220.

The centre, run by the RSS, will offer 10 styles of kurtas. This will also include a kurta style popularised by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which would be available in multiple colours such as white, grey and pink, besides saffron.

The centre will also initially start selling 30 personal care and "therapeutic" products, the report suggests.

Manish Gupta, Deen Dayal Dham's Deputy Secretary told the newspaper that the product range on offer includes soaps, face packs and incense made using cow urine and dung. Gupta claims that the products will not contain synthetic chemicals.

The prices of these products will range between Rs 10 and Rs 230.

Currently, the centre, which engages local people as workers, sells personal care and medicinal products of over Rs 1 lakh and apparel worth Rs 3 lakh every month.

Centre's Director Rajendra told the newspaper that the the venture will help create more jobs for locals. By going online, it is expecting a high demand for cow urine products and increase in production in the future.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 02:30 pm

