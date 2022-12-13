 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is November CPI inflation at 5.88% a game changer on RBI rate hikes?

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Dec 13, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

Core inflation, which is the non-food, non-oil part of the headline inflation, remains sticky and elevated at over 6%. In fact, core inflation has averaged around 6.2-6.3% in fiscal year 2023. That is a worry for the RBI.

On December 12, data showed that India's headline retail inflation rate fell to an 11-month low of 5.88 percent in November from 6.77 percent in the previous month.

At 5.88 percent, the consumer price index (CPI) has come below the monetary policy committee (MPC)’s target upper band of 6 percent for the first time this year. Is it good news?

Certainly, for the central bank, which is in the spotlight for inflation management failure, this number is a big relief.

The decline in inflation gives some breathing space to the MPC as it continues to fight inflation. The fall in the inflation number was largely contributed by a drop in food inflation. But, this doesn’t mean all is well. Core inflation, which is the non-volatile part of the headline inflation, remains sticky and elevated at over 6 percent.

Core inflation still at elevated level