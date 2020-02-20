Is Kisan Vikas Patra Worth Investing?

Kisan Vikas Patra is a government savings scheme run by the Department of Posts. It is an ideal investment if you are looking for safety and assured returns. Since it is government-backed, the risks are non-existent, and the interest rates are pretty decent as well. It was launched in 1988, discontinued in 2011 and then re-started in 2014.



You can purchase KVP certificates for a minimum of Rs. 1,000 and multiples of Rs. 100 thereafter. There is no maximum limit on the amount that can be invested



The interest rate is 7.6 per cent (as of February 2020) and is compounded on an annual basis.



At the current interest rate, your investment will double in nine years and five months.



Certificates can be encashed two-and-a-half years from the date of issue.



The scheme offers a nomination facility.



Certificates can be bought by a single adult, jointly (with three adults), by minors over 10 years of age, or an adult on behalf of a minor.



You can buy the certificates at any post office.



Why invest in Kisan Vikas Patra

Many investors wouldn’t find an incentive to invest in Kisan Vikas Patra. For one, unlike other government-backed schemes like Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificates (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra does not get any tax benefit. Interest rates on these are slightly lower than that on PPF and NSC, which at the moment is at 7.9 per cent.

The only advantage it has over PPF and NSC is that the maturity period is far lower, since you can encash the certificates after only two-and-a-half years. If tenure is not that much of an issue, you could well invest in NSC, which offers slightly higher rates and has a tax benefit as well. PPF, of course, has a much longer tenure of 15 years, which might not be suitable for all classes of investors.

Between bank fixed deposits and Kisan Vikas Patra, certainly, the latter has an advantage since the interest rate at 7.6 per cent is higher than those offered by most reputed banks. HDFC Bank, for example, offers an interest rate of 6.4 per cent for tenures between 2.5 and three years, ICICI Bank too offers the same rate, State Bank of India (SBI) offers 6 per cent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank’s rates are at 6.4 per cent. So as you can see, your interest-earning will be higher if you invest in Kisan Vikas Patra than in bank FD.

Another advantage of Kisan Vikas Patra over bank fixed deposits is that it’s a safe investment since it has the backing of the government. However, you must remember that in the Budget for 2020, the government hiked the insurance on bank deposits by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) to Rs. 5 lakh. So any bank deposits under Rs. 5 lakh will be perfectly safe.

In short, Kisan Vikas Patra has some advantages worth looking at. If you are big on fixed income investments and looking at regular sources of income, this could represent an opportunity to diversify your portfolio.