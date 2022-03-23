Is it time for Air India to place an order for wide-body aircraft?

The Airbus A350, the latest aircraft made by the European plane-maker, is making an appearance at Wings India, a biennial aviation event in Hyderabad. The aircraft is on a tour of Bangladesh and India and after a brief stop in Dhaka, made an appearance in Delhi, followed by Mumbai, after which it moves to Hyderabad for the Wings India show at Begumpet Airport.

Aircraft tours are standard. Such appearances see representatives of airlines, airports and the media fraternity being invited to experience the new features of an aircraft. But what caught everybody’s eye was a viral photo this morning of Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata looking at the A350!

For an aviation geek at heart who even flew the F16 back in 2007 at Aero India, it must have been a fascinating experience.

It was significant, too, that Tata’s glimpse of the A-350 came two months after the Tata group took control of Air India and Air India Express. For Air India to continue its expansion, it is time to look at newer planes that will be delivered over the next decade to replace its existing fleet of B777s, a generation older, and expand to newer geographies.

The B777s form the backbone of its network to North America, a market where it was leading in capacity until United decided to fight back and other airlines wanted to join the party.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, while not that old, will also come up for replacement a decade down the line, and orders now spread across multiple years will take care of Air India’s long-term fleet development.

Importance of wide-body aircraft

The narrow-body market in India is dominated by Airbus, but when it comes to widebodies, the entire market belongs to Boeing. Currently, only Air India and Vistara operate wide-body aircraft and both airlines have Boeing aircraft in their fleets.

With the demise of Jet Airways, the fleet has shrunk further and the traffic has been available to foreign carriers on a platter. Traffic has been growing, powered by an expanding middle class that wants to visit foreign shores and an increasing number of passengers in the business segment.

Come 2024, IndiGo will induct the A321XLR, capable of flying up to eight hours non-stop, giving it an advantage over others in terms of trip costs. This could mean that IndiGo could enter certain markets in which Air India currently operates and Vistara may be targeting in the future.

What are the others doing?

Emirates is the largest operator of B777s, whose average age is 9.4 years. The airline already has a fleet renewal programme in place with the B77X on order. Singapore Airlines, which jointly owns Vistara with Tata, has a fleet of B777s that have an average age similar to the B777s of Air India. Singapore Airlines, too, has a fleet renewal plan in place with the B77X and B787s on order which will take care of replacement and expansion.

While most players have looked at long-term replacements for their fleets, Air India, because of the massive debt stemming from its previous orders, recurring losses, and the drive for its privatisation, had to keep all fleet decisions in suspended animation.

The A350 and the B787 are more efficient than the B777 and it makes a lot of difference to the bottom line when fuel prices are at near-record highs. But aircraft orders and deliveries are not instant. It takes years for aircraft to be delivered. The current backlog for the A350 is over 400 and it could take years for a delivery to be slotted. Yet, some of these orders are from lessors who will get the aircraft early and can lease them to an airline.

The A350-900 has a typical three-class seating of up to 350 seats and a range of 15,000 kms. The seating is in a similar configuration as the B777-300ER but a range that is longer. While Air India may not be looking to fly that range, the latest geographical challenges like airspace closures have meant that flight stage duration and flying time have increased and the additional range comes in handy to avoid technical stops.

What next?

Whenever Air India is ready to evaluate and place an order for wide-body aircraft, it will be hotly contested by both Airbus and Boeing. When Air India placed an order for the B777s and B787s, Boeing set up maintenance, repair, and operations. (MRO) centre in Nagpur as part of the deal. Airbus will either have to build such capacity in India or look at ways to reduce maintenance costs in the longer run.

A marketing tour does not assure a deal, but it does give a head start! But times are such that Airbus is battling a case with Qatar Airways, which has released videos of paint peeling off from an A350 and has grounded its fleet. On the other hand, Boeing has not been able to deliver the 787 to its customers because the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has not yet cleared it to start deliveries for a multitude of issues. Will this weigh heavy on the decision or will the existing fleet of 787s with both Air India and Vistara seal the direction?