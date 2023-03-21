 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is Infosys the new CEO factory?

Haripriya Suresh
Mar 21, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST

Ravi Kumar and Mohit Joshi, Cognizant CEO and Tech Mahindra's incoming chief, respectively, were both considered candidates to lead Infosys in the future.

It’s been a month of top movements across IT companies, with the first announcement being of the resignation of Infosys President Mohit Joshi to take on the mantle of Tech Mahindra CEO later this year.

Joshi resigned a little over four months after Ravi Kumar S, the company's former President, left the company. Kumar took over as the CEO of Cognizant in January. Both Joshi and Kumar were potential candidates for the position of Infosys' CEO in the future, but Salil Parekh, the current CEO, had his contract renewed for five more years in July 2022.

A note by Kotak Institutional Equities said that the roles handled by both were wide-ranging, but Infosys has a strong leadership bench to compensate for it. The portfolios of leaders who left Infosys to join competitors in the past have largely been handled well by their successors, it said.