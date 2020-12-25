Is Goa ready for the year-end revelry?

The virus is mutating and turning virulent but Goa is undeterred, its reputation as the country’s year-end party capital still intact. Hotels have reopened, service apartments are full, shacks are welcoming revellers, and home chefs are rustling scrumptious dishes in their kitchens.

2020 has been obnoxious but Goa is crowded with people wishing to drive away this year’s blues. Though large gatherings are strictly prohibited, there’s merriment in the air.

Amidst the pandemic, how ready is Goa to handle the swarm of year-end tourists?

According to Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC), as of December 16, 2020, 1,177 of hotels across categories have opened catering to various traveller tiers - 25-30 percent luxury travellers, 55-65 percent middle-class travellers, and 15-20 percent budget travellers.

“As Goa was the first state to open its borders for tourists, thereby it was important to issue guidelines/SoPs for the tourism industry to commence the business in a safe manner. The state has received World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Safe Travels Stamp as per the protocols issued by the state tourism departments to help restart and speed up the recovery of the sector in the wake of COVID-19. Thereby, the department of tourism has only allowed the registered accommodation units to commence the business so as to better implement the SoPs,” Nikhil Desai, Managing Director, GTDC, said.

“A comprehensive Safety and Hygiene Guide was circulated for adoption by all stakeholders. As per the requirement of the Global Safe Travels Stamp, the department shall conduct audits/inspections to check if the SoPs/guidelines are being implemented,” Desai added.

Tourism acquires added importance in Goa because the state tourism industry directly contributes 16.43 percent revenue towards the state Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and approximately 35 percent of state’s population is directly employed by the tourism sector. The state may have suffered a loss of between Rs. 2,000 crore to Rs 7,200 crore and job losses in the range of 35 percent to 58 percent on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Coping with COVID-19: Survival and Revival of Goa's Tourism Industry, a report compiled by the Goa Tourism Ministry and consultancy firm KPMG.

Though the tourism industry is reeling, Arjun Kaggallu, General Manager, Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa, has witnessed a spike in YoY occupancy percentage as compared to 2019. For the year-end, the 167-key 5-star hotel is 84 percent booked. The year-end rate is closing in on Rs 12,000 a night and 31st December night rate might hit the roof with Rs 16,000+ a night (room only) compared to the regular Rs 7,000 a night rate.

Says Kaggallu, “The pandemic and strict SoP guidelines from the state government has not been a deterrent. The hotel currently can puff about better occupancy than the 2019 data. People are trooping from across the country and as is wont with all Hyatt properties, we are strictly adhering to the guidelines and are Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) certified. There will be no gala dinner on the 31t night, no live gigs, no large gathering in the hotel’s public space. But travellers are still keen to spend their year-end here.”

In upscale Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Goa, the numbers are not so rosy but David D’Souza, Alliance and Business Development Manager, is optimistic about the year-end bookings. “Our current occupancy is at 80 percent and room rates this year have dipped nearly 15 percent as compared YoY from last year. With year-end coming up, we are picking up and looking for a great year ahead,” D’Souza told moneycontrol.com.

While the mighty and the monied are stepping into luxury hotels, the small and medium accommodation units that comprise 90 percent of Goa’s room-count have not yet unrolled their shutters.

“Though business is roaring for the luxury segment, the Small and Medium accommodation providers have been badly hit. Nearly 95 percent SME hotels in South Goa and 50 percent in North Goa remains shut. Most budget and middle-class travellers are now opting for service apartments that are readily available on website through travel aggregators,” says Serafino Cota, President, Goa Small and Medium Hotel Association of Goa that has 1,500 members ranging from 4-room to 40-room accommodations.

With the new strain of the virus stalling flights from the United Kingdom, Goa will have to wait for the long-term foreign travellers but hope will persist even the year-end euphoria. GTDC is expecting 21.58 lakh tourists into Goa by end of March 2021 and the department is pursuing assistance form the Ministry of Tourism to conduct festivals/events like Shigmo & Carnival in the months of February & March 2021.

Tourists return to Goa. Courtesy Goa Tourism.

The newly announced Tourism Policy will give a fillip to the tourism sector. According to J Ashok Kumar, Secretary (Tourism), Government of Goa, the new policy aims at shifting focus from Coastal to Hinterland Tourism. The State plans to set up an agency for Beach Clean as well as a dedicated Police Force for all beaches.