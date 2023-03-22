 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Is democratic leadership style more effective for SMEs?

M Muneer
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:50 AM IST

While studies have shown that democratic leadership leads to employee engagement, greater job satisfaction, motivation and commitment, critics say it can result in indecisiveness, lack of direction and conflicting opinions

Making employees a part of decision-making process fosters team spirit and a sense of ownership. (Image: Unsplash)

Democratic leadership, also known as participative leadership, involves the participation of team members in decision-making processes. The leader encourages participation from team members and listens to them before making a decision. This style of leadership is highly effective in promoting employee engagement and productivity, leading to better performance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Why ‘flat’ is good 

There are several examples of successful SMEs that employ democratic leadership. Patagonia, an outdoor clothing and gear company, is known for its democratic leadership style, which emphasises employee empowerment and collaboration.

The company has a flat organisational structure, where all employees have a say in decision-making and the chief executive officer works alongside other employees.