Is democratic leadership style more effective for SMEs?

Democratic leadership, also known as participative leadership, involves the participation of team members in decision-making processes. The leader encourages participation from team members and listens to them before making a decision. This style of leadership is highly effective in promoting employee engagement and productivity, leading to better performance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Why ‘flat’ is good

There are several examples of successful SMEs that employ democratic leadership. Patagonia, an outdoor clothing and gear company, is known for its democratic leadership style, which emphasises employee empowerment and collaboration.

The company has a flat organisational structure, where all employees have a say in decision-making and the chief executive officer works alongside other employees.

Gore-Tex, a technology SME best known for its waterproof fabric, is also famous for its democratic leadership. It follows a lattice structure that empowers employees to take on multiple roles and collaborate to make decisions.

Semco Partners, the company founded by Ricardo Semler, a good friend, in Brazil, too, has a democratic structure. Employees play an active role in decision-making and the company operates without a traditional hierarchy. It has been highly successful with revenue growth of over 500 percent in the 1990s, which is outlined in his bestseller The Maverick.

Another successful SME is Buurtzorg, a Dutch home healthcare provider. The company operates using self-organising teams, where employees have autonomy and decision-making power. This approach has led to high levels of job satisfaction and improved patient outcomes.

American online shoe retailer Zappos encourages employees to take risks and make decisions without fear of failure.

It works

Research has found that democratic leadership is one of the most effective styles of leadership.

A Kozlowski and Bell study, named after SWJ Kozlowski and BS Bell, found that organisations that use democratic leadership had higher levels of employee engagement, job satisfaction and productivity than those using authoritarian or laissez-faire styles.

The study also found that democratic leadership was associated with lower levels of turnover and absenteeism.

Another study by Robert K Tannenbaum and Warren H Schmidt found that democratic leadership led to higher levels of job satisfaction and morale compared to other styles. It also led to higher levels of creativity and innovation among team members.

Smells like team spirit

One of the key benefits of democratic leadership is that it promotes employee engagement. When employees participate in decision-making, they feel valued and empowered. This, in turn, leads to higher levels of job satisfaction and commitment.

Another study found that democratic leadership was associated with employee engagement, which, improved productivity.

When team members are part of the decision-making processes, they are more likely to feel a sense of ownership and responsibility. This leads to greater collaboration, cooperation and a shared sense of purpose among them.

When team members are encouraged to participate in decision-making processes, they are more likely to generate new ideas and approaches.

Creativity and innovation

A study by MA West and NR Anderson found that democratic leadership was associated with employee creativity and innovation.

Despite the numerous benefits, some critics argue that it can lead to indecisiveness and a lack of direction. They argue that involving too many people in decision-making can lead to a slowdown and conflicting opinions.

However, research suggests that this is not necessarily the case. Research has found that democratic leadership is associated with quality decisions, suggesting that involving team members can lead to better decisions.

Another potential criticism is that it can be time-consuming and resource-intensive. The benefits of employee engagement, teamwork and innovation, however, outweigh the potential costs.

Some tools and strategies such as structured brainstorming sessions and decision-making frameworks can be used to streamline processes.

Research has consistently shown that democratic leadership is an effective leadership style the benefits of which outweigh the drawbacks.

SME leaders who adopt a democratic leadership style are more likely to create a work environment that fosters collaboration, creativity and innovation. It empowers team members and creates a shared sense of purpose and ownership.

Democratic leadership is essential for SMEs that want to stay competitive in today's fast-paced and constantly changing business environment.