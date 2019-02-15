Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is cash back into the system after demonetisation? No, says SBI report

This comes after the RBI announced in November 2018 that there was more currency in the system than before PM Narendra Modi's demonetisation announcement in 2016

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The argument that cash is coming back aggressively into the system and financing informal activities may not entirely be valid. India's present currency circulation is at Rs 20.4 lakh crore, which is at least Rs 1.5 lakh crore lower than what it would have reached if there had been no demonetisation, according to the SBI Ecowrap report.

This comes after the Reserve Bank of India announced in November 2018 that there was more currency in the Indian economic system than before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation announcement in 2016.

The report adds that there is a paradox in the economy as the currency in circulation has expanded but the income velocity of money has shown a sharp plunge. Income velocity of money means the frequency at which a particular unit of currency is used to purchase products. A declining velocity suggests that money is not getting adequately circulated in the economy.

States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka showed income velocity less than the national average, while Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh fared on the higher side of the national average. Trends in the velocity indicate prevailing rural distress in the economy, the report said.

related news

Notes of smaller denominations have apparently been in demand. "In FY18, the pace of circulating 200 denomination notes has increased manifold, as has been the case with notes of smaller denomination. This may have altered the demand for smaller denomination notes in a larger way to possibly substitute for the currency of larger denominations (Rs 2000 rupee notes are not getting printed as per RBI)," SBI Group Chief Economic Adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh said in the report.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 12:29 pm

tags #Business #currency #demonetisation #Economy #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.