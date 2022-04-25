Iron ore prices slump amid growing concern over demand as China's COVID crisis worsens

Iron ore futures in China slumped on April 25 amid growing concern over demand as the fresh COVID-19 outbreak in the country shows no sign of tapering.

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, slumped over 8 percent, falling below 200 yuan per tonne.

The major factor behind the fall is China's worsening COVID-induced lockdowns that show every sign of getting worse, offering a bleak message on the outlook for near-term consumption.

Rio Tinto, BHP, Vale - three of the top four miners - are sticking with their guidance for full-year production despite soft Q1 supplies.

Shanghai reported 39 COVID deaths on April 24, its highest daily toll despite weeks of lockdowns, while China's capital Beijing warned of a "grim" situation with rising infections.

China has been struggling to stamp out its worst outbreak in two years with a playbook of harsh lockdowns and mass testing as it sticks to a strict zero-COVID policy, taking a heavy toll on businesses and public morale.

The cosmopolitan business hub of Shanghai has been almost entirely locked down since the start of the month, snarling supply chains, with many residents confined to their homes for even longer as it became the epicentre of the outbreak.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes