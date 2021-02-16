MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IRFC expects AUM to reach Rs 3.5 lakh crore by FY22, says CMD Amitabh Banerjee

Indian Railway Finance Corporation’s overall asset under management (AUM) was at Rs 2.97 lakh crore and is expected to grow to Rs 3.5 lakh crore in FY22.

CNBC-TV18
February 16, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director of IRFC

Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director of IRFC

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) reported better earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 with its net profit rising to Rs 1,046 crore from Rs 990 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s overall asset under management (AUM) was at Rs 2.97 lakh crore and it expects it to grow to Rs 3.5 lakh crore in FY22.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Amitabh Banerjee, CMD of IRFC said, “The overall asset under management is of the order of Rs 2.97 trillion which has been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 27 percent over the last three years and nine months. We expect AUM to cross Rs 3.5 trillion in FY22.”

The total capex outlay of railway has also grown substantially. IRFC is financing roughly about 47 percent of the total capex requirements in the current fiscal, Banerjee added.

Close

“With the national railway plan which envisages a capex of outlay about Rs 10 lakh crore in this decade we expect to contribute a substantial portion of this capex outlay. Also, we expect to participate in rail vision plan also,” Banerjee said.

Source: CNBC TV18
CNBC-TV18
TAGS: #Amitabh Banerjee #Indian Railway Finance Corporation #interview #IRFC
first published: Feb 16, 2021 02:58 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.