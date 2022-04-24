English
    Irfan Pathan posts preamble to Constitution amid ‘my country’ row

    Moneycontrol News
    April 24, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST
    Irfan Pathan's latest post takes aim at Amit Mishra (Image: irfanpathan_official/Instagram)

    Former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Amit Mishra are facing off on Twitter. Without taking names or explaining the context, Pathan tweeted a picture of the preamble of the Indian Constitution Saturday. Social media users were quick to interpret it as his response to Mishra, with whom he had earlier engaged in a Twitter spat amid rising communal tensions in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

    “Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read...” wrote Irfan Pathan while sharing a copy of the preamble to the Constitution.


    On Friday, Irfan Pathan had tweeted, “My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT…”

    His post, which came after communal violence broke out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, received a response from Amit Mishra. “My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed,” Mishra tweeted, again without taking names – but no points for guessing whom he aimed this dig at.

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the riot accused.

    This verbal match between the two former India cricketers occurred against the backdrop of communal violence that broke out in Jahangirpuri after bulldozers razed several structures as a part of the anti-encroachment drive launched by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). This happened days after riots rocked the area.

    On Wednesday, NDMC bulldozers razed several "illegal" structures in violence-hit Jahangirpuri during an anti-encroachment drive. But it was stopped following a Supreme Court order..



    Tags: #Amit Mishra #Irfan Pathan #Jahangirpuri
