English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ireland regulator reports manufacturing deficiency at Biocon's Bengaluru plant

    "The inspection report contains no 'critical' observations and only one of the deficiencies is categorised as 'major' which is being addressed expeditiously in consultation with the regulatory agency,” the spokesperson added.

    PTI
    May 03, 2022 / 10:58 PM IST

    Biotechnology major Biocon Biologics on Tuesday said Ireland’s health regulator has reported some deficiencies in the manufacturing process at the company’s plant in Bengaluru.

    The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), Ireland, conducted a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) inspection of one of Biocon Biologics’ new monoclonal antibody drug substance manufacturing facilities in Biocon Park, Bengaluru, between March 28 and April 1, 2022, a Biocon Biologics spokesperson said in a regulatory filing.

    "The inspection report contains no 'critical' observations and only one of the deficiencies is categorised as 'major' which is being addressed expeditiously in consultation with the regulatory agency,” the spokesperson added.

    The facility will help the company address the additional requirements of products in the European Union market, the spokesperson noted.

    Biocon Biologics is a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Biocon Biologics #Biocon Ltd #Business
    first published: May 3, 2022 10:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.