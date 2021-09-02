MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Ireland fines WhatsApp 225 million euros for breaching EU privacy laws

Ireland was asked to "reassess and increase its proposed fine on the basis of a number of factors ... and following this reassessment the DPC has imposed a fine of 225 million euro on WhatsApp," said Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC).

AFP
September 02, 2021 / 04:53 PM IST

Ireland on Thursday imposed a 225-million-euro fine on Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp for breaching EU data privacy laws after European regulators demanded the penalty be increased.

Ireland was asked to "reassess and increase its proposed fine on the basis of a number of factors ... and following this reassessment the DPC has imposed a fine of 225 million euro on WhatsApp," said Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC).

The fine, the equivalent of $267 million, was handed down by the DPC as the country hosts the European headquarters of Facebook.

As Ireland hosts the regional headquarters of a number of major tech players such as Apple, Google and Twitter, the DPC has been largely responsible for policing adherence to the EU's landmark GDPR data rights charter.

The agency launched the WhatsApp probe in December 2018 to examine whether the messaging app "discharged its GDPR transparency obligations" with regard to telling users how their data would be used.

Close

Related stories

This included information provided about the processing of information between WhatsApp and other Facebook companies.

The DPC submitted its initial decision to other European regulators (CSAs) -- whose approval is required -- in December 2020 but received objections from eight of them.

Unable to reach consensus, a dispute resolution process was launched in June.

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) adopted a binding decision last month that instructed the DPC to increase the fine.

The DPC also "imposed a reprimand along with an order for WhatsApp to bring its processing into compliance by taking a range of specified remedial actions."
AFP
Tags: #Business #EU privacy law #Ireland #WhatsApp #World News
first published: Sep 2, 2021 04:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.