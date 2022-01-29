IREDA to provide consultancy to Goa Shipyard for solar rooftop project

Representative image

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Saturday inked a memorandum of understanding with Goa Shipyard to provide its techno-financial expertise to set up a rooftop solar power project. Under the MoU, IREDA will assist Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) to set up a rooftop solar power project at the headquarters of the company in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

With this, GSL will be able to bring down the expenditure on electricity and reduce its carbon footprint as well, IREDA said in a statement. IREDA will also extend its techno-commercial expertise to GSL for Environmental & Social (E&S) due diligence of rooftop solar and other RE projects as per the internationally accepted E&S standards.

IREDA and GSL are under Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Defence, respectively. Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA said, the partnership is expected to bring in good practices by leveraging the expertise of both the companies and to push the vision of the Prime Minister for sustainable development of the country through green energy.

"The Government of India aims to produce 40 GW of solar power through rooftop solar by the end of 2022, and these collaborations will enable us to contribute to meeting the targets set by the Government of India," he added. In order to cater to the increasing demand of the renewable energy (RE) sector, a dedicated Business Development and Consultancy division was set up by IREDA one and a half years ago.

Under the new division, this is the seventh MoU signed by IREDA to provide its consultancy services for developers of RE and energy transition. Earlier, IREDA had signed MoUs with SJVN, NHPC, TANGEDCO, NEEPCO, BVFCL, and THDCIL to extend its techno-financial expertise for green energy projects.

IREDA is looking forward to extending its consulting services to other PSUs and private organisations for the overall growth of the RE sector.