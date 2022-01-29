MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IREDA to provide consultancy to Goa Shipyard for solar rooftop project

    Under the MoU, IREDA will assist Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) to set up a rooftop solar power project at the headquarters of the company in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

    PTI
    January 29, 2022 / 08:46 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Saturday inked a memorandum of understanding with Goa Shipyard to provide its techno-financial expertise to set up a rooftop solar power project. Under the MoU, IREDA will assist Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) to set up a rooftop solar power project at the headquarters of the company in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

    With this, GSL will be able to bring down the expenditure on electricity and reduce its carbon footprint as well, IREDA said in a statement. IREDA will also extend its techno-commercial expertise to GSL for Environmental & Social (E&S) due diligence of rooftop solar and other RE projects as per the internationally accepted E&S standards.

    ALSO READ: Cabinet nod for Rs 1,500 crore equity infusion in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency

    IREDA and GSL are under Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Defence, respectively. Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA said, the partnership is expected to bring in good practices by leveraging the expertise of both the companies and to push the vision of the Prime Minister for sustainable development of the country through green energy.

    "The Government of India aims to produce 40 GW of solar power through rooftop solar by the end of 2022, and these collaborations will enable us to contribute to meeting the targets set by the Government of India," he added. In order to cater to the increasing demand of the renewable energy (RE) sector, a dedicated Business Development and Consultancy division was set up by IREDA one and a half years ago.

    Close

    Related stories

    Under the new division, this is the seventh MoU signed by IREDA to provide its consultancy services for developers of RE and energy transition. Earlier, IREDA had signed MoUs with SJVN, NHPC, TANGEDCO, NEEPCO, BVFCL, and THDCIL to extend its techno-financial expertise for green energy projects.

    IREDA is looking forward to extending its consulting services to other PSUs and private organisations for the overall growth of the RE sector.
    PTI
    Tags: #Goa Shipyard #IREDA #Solar Rooftop project
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 08:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.