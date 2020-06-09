App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRDAI withdraws long-term package third-party motor insurance

Now, long term own damage covers will not be allowed. Only the mandatory 3 year and 5 year motor third party insurance will be offered.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Long-term package motor insurance products that offer third party (TP) and own damage (OD) for two-wheelers (five year policies) and four wheelers (three years) will be withdrawn from August 1, 2020.

The insurance regulator (IRDAI) said in an order that the distribution of package policies has its challenges due to affordability factors for a large section of vehicle owners.

This means that customers won't be given an option to buy OD covers for a long-term basis. This is an extension of an earlier order by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) order where it had asked insurers to give customers an option to choose between one year and multi-year OD plans.

Close

The OD covers offers insurance against physical damages to the vehicle due to theft, accidents and natural catastrophe.

related news

For customers and auto makers trying to attract buyers, there is not much of a financial benefit because the multi-year TP insurance is still mandatory. TP insurance covers financial liabilities of car/bike owners in case the vehicle is involved in an accident causing death/injury to a pedestrian or person(s) in another vehicle.

What this means is that insurance companies can only sell one-year duration OD cover along with the mandatory three-year or five-year TP cover. Multi-year OD covers will not be permitted.

Bundled covers offering one-year OD and multi-year TP covers will continue to be offered as earlier. IRDAI had earlier allowed customers to also buy standalone motor OD policies.

A 2018 Supreme Court order had said that to ensure vehicles running on Indian roads have valid insurance covers, long-term policies of five years for two-wheelers and three years for four-wheelers will be mandatory.

Following this, insurance companies started offering products on a long-term basis to customers. This included an option package of OD and TP policies on a long-term basis.

However, customers had also started to complain that since OD prices are not regulated by IRDAI, pricing was high.

The regulator in the June 9 circular also admitted that actuarial pricing has been a challenge for insurers as far as the motor OD cover is concerned.  It said that the possibility of misselling in these package policies is also high.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 06:07 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

