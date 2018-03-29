App
Mar 29, 2018 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRDAI reduces third party premium for car, bike owners

Transport lobbies have threatened to go on strike to protest against the 20-30 percent rise in third party premiums for vehicles transporting goods.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has revised third party premiums for motor vehicles. While most of the rates are in line with the earlier released exposure draft, the third party premium for commercial vehicles like trucks have been hiked.

As reported earlier by Moneycontrol, transport lobbies have threatened to go on strike to protest against the 20-30 percent rise in third party premiums for vehicles transporting goods.

However, there is good news for car and two-wheeler owners. The IRDAI has reduced third party premiums for FY19 in certain segments starting April 1.

Post the revision, premiums for cars less than 1,000cc and two-wheelers under 75cc will come down by 10 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

Third party motor insurance is mandatory for all vehicles running on Indian roads. However, the premium is regulated by IRDAI and revised annually based on the claims received by each insurer along with data given by the Insurance Information Bureau of India (IIB).

