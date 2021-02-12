MARKET NEWS

IRDAI pushes for digital insurance policies via DigiLocker

Insurers should also inform their retail policyholders about DigiLocker, and how to use it, the circular said.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 05:48 PM IST

The Insurance Regulatory Authority of India (IRDAI) has advised all insurance companies on issuance of digital insurance policies via DigiLocker, a statement by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said.

"In order to promote the adoption of DigiLocker in the insurance sector, the Authority advises all insurers to enable their IT systems to interact with DigLocker facility to enable policyholders to use DigiLocker for preserving all their policy documents," IRDAI said in a circular dated February 9, 2021.

Insurers have also been advised to enable the process by which policyholders can place their policies in the DigiLocker. The DigiLocker team in NeGD (National e-Governance Division) under MeitY will provide necessary technical guidance and logistic support to facilitate adoption of DigiLocker, it said

DigiLocker is an initiative under the MeiTY's Digital India programme. It seeks to eliminate or minimise the use of physical documents and will enhance effectiveness of service delivery, making these hassle-free and friendly for citizens, the statement noted.

In the insurance sector, DigiLocker will drive reduction in costs, eliminate customer complaints relating to non-delivery of policy copy, improve turnaround time of insurance services, enable faster claims processing and settlement, reduction in disputes, reduction in fraud and improvement in customer contactability, MeitY said.
TAGS: #DigiLocker #India #insurance #Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology
first published: Feb 12, 2021 05:48 pm

