IRDAI directs insurers to provide details of hospitals in provider network

The insurance regulator has told insurers and associated third-party administrators (TPAs) to release details of medical infrastructure such as bed strength, bed strength in the intensive care unit (ICU), number of professional medical staff and accreditation of hospitals in their provider network.

These details will have to be disclosed by all insurance companies and TPAs at each financial year-end, or latest by June, as per Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) directions, Business Standard reported.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

Besides the medical infrastructure detailed information about number of doctors, doctors to bed ratio, number of qualified nurses, number of ICU exclusive doctors and nurses, nurse to bed ratio, average admission time, average duration of stay for patients in – medical cases/ surgical cases, and C-section rate will also have to be provided.

The directions come into effect from April 2021 for financial year ending March 2021. The same has to be published before June 2021, it added.



