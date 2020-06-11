App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRDAI directs insurers to provide details of hospitals in provider network

The directions are with effect from April 2021 for financial year ending March 2021

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The insurance regulator has told insurers and associated third-party administrators (TPAs) to release details of medical infrastructure such as bed strength, bed strength in the intensive care unit (ICU), number of professional medical staff and accreditation of hospitals in their provider network.

These details will have to be disclosed by all insurance companies and TPAs at each financial year-end, or latest by June, as per Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) directions, Business Standard reported.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

Besides the medical infrastructure detailed information about number of doctors, doctors to bed ratio, number of qualified nurses, number of ICU exclusive doctors and nurses, nurse to bed ratio, average admission time, average duration of stay for patients in – medical cases/ surgical cases, and C-section rate will also have to be provided.

The directions come into effect from April 2021 for financial year ending March 2021. The same has to be published before June 2021, it added.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 02:37 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #insurance #sector

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.