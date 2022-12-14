 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRCTC's revenue 'reduced drastically' in 2020-21 due to Covid-related restrictions: Govt

PTI
Dec 14, 2022 / 04:18 PM IST

IRCTC's revenue "reduced drastically" by almost 64 per cent during 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20 due to Covid-related travel restrictions, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

He added that the revenue increased gradually after the situation normalised.

Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said in 2019-2020, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation earned Rs 2,342.41 crore, which went down to Rs 861.64 crore during the Covid-affected 2020-21. In 2021-22, the IRCTC earned Rs 1,952.30 crore.

"Revenue during FY 2020-21 has reduced drastically as compared to FY 2019-20 due to travel restrictions imposed during Covid-19 by the Government of India. However, after lifting of restrictions and starting of cooked food in trains during FY 2021-22, the revenue again gradually increased," he said.

He also said the estimated number of rail passengers who have used IRCTC for booking train tickets during 2019-2020 is 5,229 lakh, followed by 3,052 lakh in 2020-21, and 7,343 lakh in 2021-22.

In the current fiscal, till October 31, 4,607 lakh passengers have booked tickets through IRCTC, he said.