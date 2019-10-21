App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRCTC to pay Rs 1.62 lakh as compensation for late running of Tejas Express

Instead of its scheduled departure at 6.10 am from Lucknow, the train left the station at 9.55 pm. It reached New Delhi at 3.40 pm instead of 12.25 pm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a first in the history of Indian Railways, IRCTC will have to pay rs 1.62 lakh as compensation to around 950 passengers for running the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express with a delay of over three hours on October 19, news agency PTI reported.

The railway subsidiary will pay the amount through its insurance companies, officials told PTI.

Instead of its scheduled departure at 6.10 am from Lucknow, the train left the station at 9.55 pm. It reached New Delhi at 3.40 pm instead of 12.25 pm. Again, it left from New Delhi at around 5.30 pm instead of its scheduled time which is 3.35 pm, thus reaching Lucknow at 11.30 pm instead of 10.05 pm.

Close

There were 450 passengers on the journey from Lucknow to Delhi who will receive Rs 250 each as compensation, while from Delhi to Lucknow there were around 500 passengers who will be paid Rs 100 each, the officials told PTI.

Passengers will be able to avail the compensation through a link of the insurer which has been provided with every ticket of the Tejas Express.

The delay on October 19 was allegedly caused by a derailment near Kanpur.

Since the start of its commercial operations on October 6 for six days a week, the train has maintained a tight schedule. On October 20, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas reached 24 minutes late while the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas arrived right on time.

Under IRCTC's policy, an amount of Rs 100 will be paid in case the delay is for over an hour and Rs 250 for delay of over two hours, the IRCTC said ahead of the launch of its first train.

This travel insurance also includes a cover of Rs 1 lakh against household theft and robbery during travel period of the passengers, again a first for those travelling on board trains.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 01:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #IRCTC #Tejas Express

