Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRCTC share price gains 2% after tariff revision of standard meals

Ministry of Railways vide its Commercial Circular and Letter dated December 12, 2019 has revised the tariff of standard meals on static units over Indian Railways, according to a filing to the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) gained over 2 percent in the opening trade on December 24 after Ministry of Railways revised the tariff of standard meals on static units over Indian Railways.

Ministry of Railways vide its Commercial Circular and Letter dated December 12, 2019, has revised the tariff of standard meals on static units over Indian Railways, according to a filing to the BSE.

At 0922 hrs, IRCTC was quoting at Rs 879.40, up Rs 14.90, or 1.72 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 889 and an intraday low of Rs 878.25.

The company has also signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI).

First Published on Dec 24, 2019 09:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IRCTC

