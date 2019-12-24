IRCTC share price gains 2% after tariff revision of standard meals

1. The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC): With an issue size of Rs 645.12 crore, the stock was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on October 14, 2019. Notably, it has topped in terms of performance and returned 169 percent so far, within a much lower time period than others on the list.

Share price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) gained over 2 percent in the opening trade on December 24 after Ministry of Railways revised the tariff of standard meals on static units over Indian Railways.

Ministry of Railways vide its Commercial Circular and Letter dated December 12, 2019, has revised the tariff of standard meals on static units over Indian Railways, according to a filing to the BSE.

At 0922 hrs, IRCTC was quoting at Rs 879.40, up Rs 14.90, or 1.72 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 889 and an intraday low of Rs 878.25.