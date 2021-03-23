IRCTC looks to expand partnership with Tata group, to launch four new hotels under Ginger brand in 3 years

At a time when the hospitality industry is going through a rough patch due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state-run Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) and Tata Group are planning to come up with four more budget hotels in Lucknow, Kevadia, and Khajuraho under 'Ginger Hotels' brand.

As part of its plan, two hotels will come up in Lucknow and one each in Kevadia, and Khajuraho, which may see an investment of around Rs 200 crore. IRCTC will partner with Roots Corp for its ‘Ginger Hotels’ brand. Roots Corporation is a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels, a Tata-group company.

As part of the public private partnership (PPP) model, IRCTC will purchase land, preferably from the respective state governments, and develop these hotels on an outsourcing basis.

IRCTC aims to earn revenues from these hotels in the form of commission from vendors who will be selected through tenders. This is at a time the hospitality industry was one of the first industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and has been one of the last to recover. The industry’s average room rate fell to Rs 5,458.68 in 2020-21 (April-March), the lowest in four years, reports said.

In 2021, many challenges remain for the industry, including a resurgence of COVID-19 at the end of 2020, new strains of the coronavirus, and a slow vaccine rollout. Travel is also not expected to return to 2019 levels until 2024.

The state-owned company already owns the Ginger IRCTC-Rail Yatri Niwas in New Delhi and Sampath Rail Yatri Niwas in Howrah and two BNR Hotels at Puri and Ranchi. It plans to increase revenue through its hospitality segment as it looks to diversify its operations from its current ticketing platform.

Indian Hotels’ Ginger brand of hotel operates around 70 hotels across the country with 6,500 rooms.

IRCTC earns about 62 percent of its revenues from Internet booking operations under which it charges a convenience fee for each ticket. However, its operations were hit due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The company’s e-ticketing business has reached about 92 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

IRCTC, also offers hotel bookings on its website and has about 7,200 hotels listed on its portal and plans to onboard more players.