Mar 19, 2018 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

IRCTC launches 6-month pilot project with Ola

The Ola cab facility will provide all the services offered such as Ola Micro, Ola Mini, Ola Auto and Ola Share on the same price available directly on the IRCTC Rail Connect App and website, IRCTC said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Railway Catering and  Tourism Corporation today launched a six-month pilot project with leading cab aggregator Ola, enabling commuters to book an Ola cab on IRCTC Rail Connect mobile application and website.

The Ola cab facility will provide all the services  offered such as Ola Micro, Ola Mini, Ola Auto and Ola Share   on the same price available directly on the IRCTC Rail Connect App and website, IRCTC said in a release.

Customers can choose to pre-book cabs up to seven days in advance or upon reaching the railway station. In addition, IRCTC outlets at railway stations or Ola's  self-serving kiosk will also enable commuters to book cabs, the release said.

