you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

IRB InvIT reports lower distributable cash flow to Rs 145 cr

The InvIT, sponsored by IRB Infrastructure Developers, had reported a cash flow distribution of Rs 174 crore in Q2 FY2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

IRB InvIT Fund, on Friday said its net distributable cash flow declined 16.66 per cent at Rs 145 crore for the September quarter.

The distribution of Rs 145 crore translates into the cash flow of Rs 2.50 per unit for the second quarter of FY2020.

The firm reported a revenue of Rs 301 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 292 crore a year ago, while the EBIDTA stood at Rs 243 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 235 crore in Q2 FY2019.

"We continued our growth trajectory with a four per cent jump in revenues even as unprecedented heavy monsoon temporarily impacted the collections during the quarter. We are already observing a recovery in tolling numbers in the month of October with start of festive season; and are confident of delivering Rs 12 per unit payout for the whole year FY20 if this rebound continues, a company spokesperson said.

The InvIT is currently managing seven operational road assets, with an aggregate value of around Rs 7,560 crore spread across the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Punjab. PTI PSK AP
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 10:05 pm

tags #Business #IRB InvIT Fund

