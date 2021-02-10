MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IRB Infrastructure Developers to raise up to Rs 2,200 crore via NCD issue

IRB Infrastructure Developers said the proceeds would be utilised for repayment of existing loans up to Rs 1,600 crore and balance for meeting capex requirements and general corporate purposes.

PTI
February 10, 2021 / 12:12 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 2,220 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

"The company has entered into a definitive agreement with India Toll Roads - Foreign Portfolio Investor, for raising of funds by issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 2,220 crore subject to satisfactory completion of procedural conditions," IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a regulatory filing.

IRB Infrastructure Developers said the proceeds would be utilised for repayment of existing loans up to Rs 1,600 crore and balance for meeting capex requirements and general corporate purposes.

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers were trading 0.50 percent higher at Rs 111.20 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #IRB Infrastructure Developers #Non-Convertible Debentures
first published: Feb 10, 2021 12:12 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.