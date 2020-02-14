App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

IRB Infra Q3 PAT down 27% at Rs 160cr

Total income for the quarter declined to Rs 1,790.17 crore as against Rs 1,835.02 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Friday reported a 27 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 159.73 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. The infrastructure company had clocked a consolidated PAT of Rs 218.90 crore for the corresponding period a year-ago, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Total income for the quarter declined to Rs 1,790.17 crore as against Rs 1,835.02 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses increased to Rs 1,534.36 crore, from Rs 1,446.82 crore earlier.

Close

The company's Chairman and Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said, "Our execution pace continues to be strong and the quarter marked a return of traffic growth - presumably led by slight pick-up in economic activity across India. With Goa Kundapur project getting commissioned, all of our projects are now revenue generating."

related news

He added the company is expecting closure of deal with GIC affiliates soon and also a decision on the Mumbai-Pune expressway project.

"Also, we are keenly evaluating a large pipeline of upcoming bids, comprising approx. Rs 10,000 cr TOT (toll-operate-transfer), Rs 26,000 cr BOT (build-operate-transfer) and Rs 48,000 cr HAM (hybrid annuity model) projects, expected to be awarded over the next 1-3 quarters," Mhaiskar said.

The company said it has received provisional completion certificate for Goa/Karnataka Border-Kundapur four-laning project on NH-17 and has started tolling.

All approvals for transferring nine road assets to the IRB Infrastructure Trust are in place, the statement said. The company has emerged as the single bidder for prestigious Mumbai-Pune Expressway TOT project and is awaiting final outcome from the authorities.

Toll collection has seen a growth of 9 per cent QoQ for ongoing concessions.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is a private roads and highways infrastructure developer having a track record of constructing over 12,600 lane kms in two decades.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Business #IRB Infrastructure Developers #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.