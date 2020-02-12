App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

IRB Infra commissions Goa-Karnataka border highway project

The company said Goa/Karnataka Border – Kundapur stretch of 189.6 kms is part of NH – 17, which is the important north-south highway link on the western coast of India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
IRB Infrastructure Developers on Wednesday said it has commissioned its Goa/Karnataka Border – Kundapur four laning highway project, built at a cost of Rs 3,447 crore. The project has a concession life of 28 years.

"IRB Westcoast Tollway Ltd, the special purpose vehicle of ... IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, has commissioned its Goa/Karnataka Border - Kundapur four laning highway project; thus, now opened for the vehicular traffic," the company said in a statement.

With this project getting commissioned, all the 12 projects in company's BOT (build, operate, transfer) portfolio are now revenue generating projects, the filing added.

"We are happy to commission the important coast highway infrastructure link between West and South India. We believe that the project would bring the world class and safe commuting experience of the highway infrastructure in India," IRB Infrastructure Developers Chairman & Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said.

The project has service road of 61.26 km; 9 pedestrian underpasses; 3 vehicular underpasses; 4 flyovers; 39 small bridges; 14 major bridges; 23 intersections; 573 culverts; and 3 railway over bridges and 3 toll fee plazas.

The company had bagged this project under National Highways Development Project Phase IV on design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis and had a viability gap funding of Rs 536.22 crore.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is one of the largest private roads and highways infrastructure developers in India having a track record of constructing over 12,600 lane kms in two decades.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 03:40 pm

