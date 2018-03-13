App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 13, 2018 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

IRB Infra bags two road projects from NHAI in Tamil Nadu

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd today said it has won two road projects worth Rs 3,465 crore from state-run NHAI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd today said it has won two road projects worth Rs 3,465 crore from state-run NHAI.

The projects in Tamil Nadu are to be built on hybrid annuity mode, the company said.

The company in consortium with Modern Road Makers Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has emerged as a preferred bidder for two hybrid annuity projects under NHDP Phase IV in the state of Tamil Nadu, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

The work includes four-laning of Poodiankuppam- Sattanathapuram section of NH-45A and four-laning of Puducherry-Poondiyankuppam section of NH-45A (new NH-332), the company said.

Shares of the company dropped by 0.28 percent to close at Rs 215.95 on BSE today.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC