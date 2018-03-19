App
Mar 19, 2018 10:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

IRB Infra bags road project worth Rs 2,043 cr from NHAI in Guj

IRB Infrastructure Developers today said it has won a road project worth Rs 2,043 crore from state-run NHAI in Gujarat.

Representative image
Representative image
 
 
"The company has emerged as a preferred bidder for a hybrid annuity project in Gujarat. The company's bid project cost is Rs 2,043 crore," IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a BSE filing.

The order is for construction of eight lane Vadodara Kim expressway from 355 km to 378.74 km (Padra to Vadodara section of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway) in Gujarat.

With addition of these projects, the company's construction order book stands to approximately Rs 12,000 crore to be executed in three years, the company added.

Shares of the company were trading 0.36 percent higher at Rs 220.70 on BSE.

