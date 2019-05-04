App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 04, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iranian non-oil exports, oil sales must counter US sanctions: Hassan Rouhani

"We should increase production and raise our (non-oil) exports and resist America's plots against the sale of our oil," Rouhani said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on May 4 Iran should boost non-oil exports and continue oil sales to counter US sanctions, saying Washington was targeting Tehran's hard currency reserves, state television reported.

"America is trying to decrease our foreign reserves ... So we have to increase our hard currency income and cut our currency expenditures," Rouhani said in remarks carried live on Iranian TV.

"We should increase production and raise our (non-oil) exports and resist America's plots against the sale of our oil," Rouhani said.
First Published on May 4, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #Business #Iran #oil #US #world

