iQoo 3 India sale goes live at 12 pm: Check price, specifications & features

iQoo’s first-ever smartphone in India, iQoo 3, goes on sale on March 4 via Flipkart. The smartphone was launched on February 25 for Rs 36,990, undercutting the Realme X50 Pro by Rs 1,000. It also comes with a top-end 5G-ready variant.

iQoo 3 sale begins at 12 pm on Flipkart. The smartphone comes in three storage variants. The entry-level storage unit with 8GB RAM and 128GB memory is priced at Rs 36,990, whereas the 8GB+256GB storage model can be bought for Rs 39,990. Keep in mind that these two 8GB RAM models are 4G VoLTE-compatible only.

iQoo is offering a single 12GB+256GB storage option, which is 5G-ready and priced at Rs 44,990.

iQoo 3 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The punch-hole screen supports HDR10+ and also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

iQoo 3 is being put forward as a performance-oriented smartphone. The premium smartphone comes with a flagship-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. For managing thermal heating during intensive usage, iQoo 3 features Carbon Fiber VC Liquid Cooling technology, which the company claims can bring down the smartphone’s CPU temperature by up to 12 degrees.

For a better gaming experience, iQoo 3 also comes with pressure-sensitive buttons mounted on the shoulder. The 55W fast charging support ensures the 4,400 mAh battery is refuelled quickly, iQoo claims that iQoo 3 can be charged from zero to 50 percent in 15 minutes.

Optical sensors on the iQoo 3 include a 48MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a depth sensor. For selfies, iQoo 3 has a 16MP front camera inside the punch-hole.

The smartphone runs on iQoo UI, which is based on Android 10.