Zomato to open Rs 9,375-crore IPO on July 14

Food delivery company Zomato will hit Dalal Street, with its initial public offering on July 14, as per its red herring prospectus.

The company is planning to raise Rs 9,375 crore through its IPO which comprises a fresh issuance of Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by shareholder Info Edge.

The public offer includes a reservation of up to 65 lakh equity shares for its employees. The offer will close on July 16.

The price band for the offer will be disclosed by the company in its press conference scheduled to be held on July 8.

Last week Info Edge, which owns online classified recruiter Naukri.com, intimated exchanges that it had reduced its offer for sale size by half to Rs 375 crore in Zomato's initial public offering, from Rs 750 crore earlier.

Earlier this week, Sebi cleared Zomato's application for fund raising via IPO.

Read: SEBI formally approves Zomato's IPO application

In February, the food delivery giant had raised $250 million in its pre-IPO primary fundraise, at a valuation of $5.4 billion from investors such as Kora Management, Tiger Global, Fidelity, Dragoneer and Bow Wave.

In April this year, Zomato had filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi for its Rs 8,250-crore IPO comprising a fresh issue of Rs 7,500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 750 crore by its existing investor Info Edge.

In the financial year ended March 31, 2020, the food delivery company reported consolidated loss of Rs 2,385.6 crore against loss of Rs 1,010.2 crore in previous year, but revenue nearly doubled to Rs 2,604.7 crore from Rs 1,312.58 crore in the same period.

Consolidate loss for nine months period ended December 31, 2020 stood at Rs 682.2 crore on revenue of Rs 1,301.35 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, and Credit Suisse Securities (India) are the global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the issue. BofA Securities India, and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book running lead managers to the offer.