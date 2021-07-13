Four challenges that IPO-bound Zomato faces

Like most internet companies, Zomato is expanding and entering small towns. So far largely untapped, small towns offer several opportunities to internet companies, although customer acquisition could be a challenge.

In a landmark moment for the Indian internet ecosystem, restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato is set to launch its Rs 9,375 crore initial public offering on Wednesday. Arguably one of the most talked-about IPOs of the year, the price band of the shares on offer has been fixed at Rs 72 to Rs 76 each. The IPO will close on July 16 and the company is expected to get listed by July 27.

Zomato’s public offer is one of the first in a slew of startup IPOs that are set to hit the market this year. Nykaa, Paytm, PolicyBazaar, Mobikwik and Delhivery are the other much-anticipated IPOs from the internet segment this year.

Another player from the segment, Rebel Foods, plans to launch its IPO in the US in 18-24 months, cofounder and CEO Jaydeep Barman told Moneycontrol in May.

While the IPO may be a watershed event, Zomato’s business model has come under scrutiny ahead of the share sale. Analysts are generally optimistic about its long-term growth prospects after listing, but there will be pressure on the company to report profitability, which most domestic internet companies have failed to achieve.

The journey towards profitability is even more challenging for internet companies in India because their business model is based on burning cash to acquire customers, experts said.

Here are some of the major challenges Zomato faces as it goes public.

The AOV hurdle

Making deliveries a ‘cost-efficient process’ has been the biggest challenge for most consumer internet companies in India. The unwillingness of customers to pay a ‘premium’ for the services offered increases delivery costs and makes it tough for these companies to achieve good margins on orders. Zomato, however, has made some progress in the average order value (AOV) of late.

The company’s draft red herring prospectus showed that its delivery cost per order came down to Rs 45 in the first nine months of FY20 from Rs 65 in FY19. The task now is to sustain this improvement, which won’t be easy as it gains volumes, analysts said.

“Volumes do not always improve margins. For instance, if you receive orders from five houses in an area and each has to be delivered in under 30 minutes, then you need to assign 3-5 different riders, which increases the cost of delivery. The clubbing of orders is very difficult in fresh foods,” said Sanjeev Kumar, a forecast analyst at Forrester.

According to Kumar, companies must scale up the business-to-business segment to generate revenue. Zomato launched its B2B supplies platform Hyperpure in 2018 and it also offers cloud kitchen infrastructure through Zomato Kitchens.

Small towns for big gains

Jefferies estimates that assuming a delivery cost of Rs 45 per order, a healthy 25 percent take rate (vs 22.6 percent in FY20 for Zomato), zero discounting and Rs 15 in other variable costs (similar to 9MFY21), a delivery platform would achieve breakeven only if the average order value is greater than Rs 240.

“In tier II, III towns, the metrics would be slightly favourable given delivery costs are lower at Rs 25-30. Assuming a similar 25 percent take rate, zero discounting and Rs 15 in other variable costs, breakeven AOV would be lower at Rs 160-180,” it added.

However, Jefferies said the willingness to pay a premium for convenience could also be lower in such markets, unless the platform provides discounts or incentives. A discounting strategy would increase the cost of delivery and further impact its unit economics.

“To acquire new customers in new geographies, food aggregators will have to adopt strategies such as discounting and spend on customer acquisition, which means high cash burn,” said Ankur Pahwa, a partner and national leader, e-commerce and consumer internet, at EY India.

It remains to be seen how Zomato will implement learnings from the past to gain customer acceptance in smaller towns.

The grocery opportunity

Zomato sought regulatory approval earlier this month to acquire an over 9 percent stake in e-grocery platform Grofers. The online grocery platform raised over $120 million from Zomato and Tiger Global.

Combining with Grofers, which according to market estimates has the second-highest market share in the segment after Tata Group-owned BigBasket, is critical for Zomato.

“The integration of Grofers with Zomato presents an execution challenge,” said an analyst. If Grofers moves to new cities in partnership with Zomato, then the two would have to establish supply chains in these locations and set up warehouses, which would need investment.

Competitive landscape

Swiggy, a later entrant in the food delivery space, is head-to-head with Zomato on several counts. Zomato had a head start, given its older dine-in business. However, Swiggy posted strong growth in the past three years, with revenue at Rs 2,500 crore in FY20, Jefferies said in a report.

Zomato’s gross merchandise value was $1.6 billion in FY20 (the Uber Eats acquisition was not fully captured here), while Swiggy’s delivery GMV was at almost $2 billion in FY20, Jefferies said.

Amazon, too, entered the field last year with the soft launch of its food delivery business on a pilot basis in a few areas in Bengaluru.

“Amazon seems to be charging far lower take rates (7-12 percent) than Zomato and Swiggy (16 percent-20 percent) to better its reach to the restaurants and catalyse the network effect,” ICICI Securities said.

While ICICI Securities expects Amazon to take time to establish competitive advantages – network effect, reach and data/insight into customer behaviour – other investors said Amazon with its deep pockets is a formidable opponent.

“Amazon is giving deep discounts. For every order, customers are being offered Rs 50-100 cashback. So it is a highly competitive market,” said an analyst.

Zomato will have to figure out a way to keep ahead of the curve in this market while sustaining its current unit economics and attaining profitability.