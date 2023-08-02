Yatharth Hospital to finalise basis of allotment of IPO shares today | Here is how to check status online

Yatharth Hospital IPO share allotment

After a strong subscription response for the initial public offering of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services last week, investors are keen to know their share allotment status. The company is set to finalise the basis of allotment of IPO shares on August 2.

Investors no longer have to visit brokerage offices to check their share allotment status. Instead, they can easily do so online by following a few simple steps. The allotment status can be checked either on the BSE website or the IPO registrar's portal.

On BSE website,

a) Select issue type 'Equity' and issue name 'Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited'

b) Enter either 'Application Number' or 'PAN Number'

c) Check box (I am not a robot), and finally click on 'Search' button

On IPO registrar's portal

a) Select IPO name 'Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited - IPO'

b) Select and accordingly enter either 'PAN', or 'Application Number', or 'DP Client ID'

c) Finally click on 'Search' button.

Equity shares will be transferred to the demat accounts of eligible investors by August 4, while the refunds will be credited to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by August 3.

The much-awaited listing of Yatharth Hospital shares will take place on the BSE and NSE on August 7, as per IPO schedule.

In the grey market, IPO shares were available at a 26 percent premium over the upper price band of Rs 300 per share, analysts said on anonymity. The grey market is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares till the listing.

Generally, investors look at the grey market premium to know the possible listing price of any IPO.

Noida-based Yatharth Hospital, which operates three super-speciality hospitals in Delhi NCR, and one multi-specialty hospital in Madhya Pradesh with 1,405 beds capacity, launched its initial public offering last week, to raise Rs 686.55 crore. The offer comprised a fresh issue of Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 196.55 by promoters.

The public issue, which had a price band of Rs 285-300 per share, was subscribed 36.16 times during July 26-28, with support from all kinds of investors. Qualified institutional investors have taken a lead amongst them, buying 85.10 times the allotted quota, followed by high networth individuals who bid 37.22 times the portion set aside for them, while retail investors bought 8.34 times the reserved part.

The hospital chain will mainly utilize fresh issue proceeds for repaying debts, capital expenditure for hospitals,and inorganic growth initiatives.