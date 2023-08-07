Yatharth Hospital sees tepid listing: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Yatharth Hospital's current debt-to equity ratio is at 1.5x in FY23. Post IPO, by repaying Rs 245 crore, the debt–equity ratio will be reduced to 0.03x.

Most analysts believe investors who have been allocated shares of Yatharth Hospital should hold on to them for medium to long term as they believe that the company will continue to dazzle in the coming period. A few believe investors should book partial profits, if any on the first day.

The stock saw a tepid listing on bourses belying expectations. The stock started trading on BSE at Rs 304 and on NSE at Rs 306, against an issue price of Rs 300. However, some buying followed when trading progressed and as of 10.08 am, the counter traded up 11 percent at Rs 340.

“We recommend to partially book profit and hold the rest for the long term as the company is among the leading super-specialty hospitals in Delhi NCR with diverse specialty and payer mix,” said Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities. “Also, the company has advanced and high-end medical equipment and technology with a track record of stable operating and financial performance and growth.”

Weak market sentiments

The Rs 687-crore public issue had seen a healthy response from investors, subscribing 36.16 times during July 26-28. This led analysts and investors to believe that there would be another strong listing on bourses. However weak market sentiments seems to have taken away the shine from the debut.

“The company’s strong financial performance and reasonable valuation warrants a medium- to long-term hold on the company,” said Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst, StoxBox. “Moreover, we expect profitability to improve going forward as the company deploys IPO proceeds to retire debt.”

The public issue comprised a fresh issue of Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 196.55 crore by promoters. The company said it will be utilising fresh issue proceeds for repaying debts, capital expenditure for hospitals, and inorganic growth initiatives. Yatharth Hospital's current debt-to equity ratio is at 1.5x in FY23. Post IPO, by repaying Rs 245 crore, the debt–equity ratio will be reduced to 0.03x.

According to information furnished in its IPO prospectus, the company recorded revenue growth at a CAGR of 51 percent during FY21-FY23 driven by rise in-patient volumes, bed occupancy levels, and average revenue per occupied bed. The PAT margin increased from 8.57 percent to 12.64 percent and its return on equity improved from 25.06 percent to 35.95 percent during the same period.

Prashanth Tapse, research analyst & Senior VP - Research at Mehta Equities, said despite weakened market sentiments post Fitch downgrading US credit rating, he believes Yatharth can deliver decent returns.

“With its strong credentials and favourable valuation with bright long term prospects of growth in the Indian healthcare sector, we recommend investors to remain invested for the long term,” Tapse added.

Sunil Shankar Matkar also contributed to this story.

