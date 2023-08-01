Yatharth Hospital IPO gets higher grey market premium ahead of listing

Yatharth Hospital IPO grey market premium

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services shares seem to be getting good demand in the grey market premium, especially after a healthy response to its IPO last week.

The grey market premium for its shares stood at 20 percent on the day of the issue closing on July 28 and it has increased to over 26 percent, analysts said on anonymity.

The grey market is an unofficial market where the IPO shares can be bought and sold before officially listing on the bourses. This generally gives some hint about possible listing price of IPO.

There are several factors supporting the grey market premium for Yatharth Hospital, including strong subscription numbers, growing focus on healthcare infrastructure, reasonable valuations, and steady financial performance.

The Rs 686.55-crore initial public offering of private super-speciality hospital chain was subscribed 36.15 times during July 26-28, with qualified institutional investors bidding 85.1 times the allotted quota. The portion set aside for retail investors was booked 8.34 times and that of high net-worth individuals 37.22 times.

"We believe that the healthy premium for the Yatharth Hospital IPO is justified due to several company and industry-specific reasons. The company’s hospitals (i.e. Noida Extension and Greater Noida) are the eighth and tenth largest private hospitals in Delhi NCR in terms of the number of beds in FY23," Prathamesh Masdekar, research analyst at StoxBox, said.

Also read: Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech sets IPO price band at Rs 705-741

Moreover, he said the company’s advanced facilities, coupled with its diverse specialisations and tailored best practices differentiated it from regional competitors.

The growing healthcare infrastructure and increasing penetration of medical insurance are the industry tailwinds which are likely to benefit Yatharth Healthcare and Trauma Care Services in the long run, Masdekar believes.

Headquartered in Noida, Yatharth Hospital, currently, operates three super speciality hospitals in the Delhi NCR, and one multi-speciality hospital in Madhya Pradesh, with a total bed capacity of 1,405 beds and team of 609 doctors.

Also read: Jana Small Finance Bank refiles draft IPO papers with Sebi to raise funds

The company averaged a revenue growth of 51 percent during FY21-FY23 driven by a rise in-patient volumes, bed occupancy levels and average revenue per occupied bed. The company's PAT margin increased from 8.57 percent to 12.64 percent and its return on equity improved from 25.06 percent to 35.95 percent during the same period.

Experts also believe the deb-to-equity ratio of the company is expected to improve significantly, which will ultimately be resulted into healthy profitability.

"The current debt-to equity ratio is at 1.5x in FY23. After the IPO, by repaying Rs 245 crore, the debt–equity ratio will be reduced to 0.03x. At the upper price band of Rs 300, Yatharth is available at a P/E of 39.2x (on FY23 EPS), which appears to be reasonably priced compared to its peers," Geojit Securities said.

With high ROE (36 percent) and ROCE (24.4 percent), Nirmal Bang also believes Yatharth is being offered at a reasonable valuation of 20.9x FY23 EV/EBITDA as compared to its peers.

The public issue comprised a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 490 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 196.55 crore by promoters. The company will use the fresh issue proceeds for repaying debts, capital expenditure for hospitals, and inorganic growth initiatives.

The company will finalise the basis of allotment of IPO shares by August 2, and the equity shares will be credited to eligible investors by August 4. The refunds will be transferred to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by August 3.

Yatharth Hospital will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on August 7, as per IPO schedule.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.