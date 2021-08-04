Windlas Biotech IPO fully subscribed on day 1, retail portion booked 2 times

live bse live

The public issue of Windlas Biotech has been fully subscribed on August 4, the first day of bidding, amid strong interest from retail investors.

The offer has been subscribed 1.02 times as it received bids for 62.31 lakh equity shares against the IPO size of 61.36 lakh equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

The company had raised Rs 120.46 crore from anchor investors on August 3, a day before the opening of the issue. As a result, the offer size was reduced to 61.36 lakh equity shares from 87.29 lakh shares.

The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 2 times and that of non-institutional investors witnessed 5 percent, while qualified institutional investors are yet to put in bids for the public issue.

Incorporated in 2001, Windlas Biotech, which offers a range of CDMO services from product discovery to product development, licensing, and commercial manufacturing of generic products including complex generics, is planning to mop up Rs 401.53 crore through public issue.

The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of 51,42,067 equity shares by Vimla Windlass and Tano India Private Equity Fund II.

The company will utilise net proceeds from the fresh issue for purchase of equipment required for capacity expansion of existing facility at Dehradun Plant – IV; addition of injectables dosage capability at the existing facility at Dehradun Plant-II; working capital requirements; and repayment of debts.

Windlas Biotech also sells its own branded products in the trade generics and over-the-counter (OTC) markets. Currently, the focus of the company is to launch complex generic products in the chronic therapeutic category related to lifestyle-related disorders.

The business operates in 3 verticals namely CDMO products and services, domestic trade generics and over-the-counter (OTC) markets and export markets.

Considering the CDMO sector's growth prospects, Windlas Biotech's leadership status in a fragmented industry, the potential for margin and revenue improvement through product innovation, KR Choksey recommended a 'subscribe' rating to the issue from a long term perspective.

"Leadership status in the CDMO industry with long terms relationships allows Windlas Biotech to have cost leadership through revenue visibility and planning of capex. At the same time, margins are thin due to the highly competitive and fragmented industry. Future prospects for Windlas Biotech are high given sector's strong growth potential," said KR Choksey.

In the grey market, Windlas shares traded at a premium of Rs 100-130, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed. The trading price comes to Rs 560-590 per share, up 21.7-28.3 percent over the issue price of Rs 460.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.