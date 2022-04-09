Will Veranda Learning Solutions debut with premium on April 11?

Veranda Learning Solutions is expected to start the first day first trade with 5-10 percent over issue price of Rs 137 per equity share given the decent initial public offering (IPO) subscription and positive market conditions though it is loss making entity, experts feel.

The online and offline learning solutions provider launched its IPO during March 29-31, which was subscribed 3.53 times with support from all kind of investors.

Retail investors were at the forefront in terms of support, putting in bids 10.76 times the allotted quota, while non-institutional investors subscribed shares 3.87 times reserved portion and qualified institutional investors bought shares 2.02 times the portion set aside for them.

The company successfully raised Rs 200 crore through the offer which will be utilised for repaying debts, payment of acquisition consideration of Edureka, and growth initiatives.

"Considering decent subscription demand to its initial public offering and niche player in online/offline learning solutions, we expect 5-10 percent listing show on a best case scenario," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities.

Incorporated in 2018, Veranda Learning Solutions offers online and offline coaching services for career-defining courses such as UPSE, Chartered Accountant, Banking, and government exams to students, graduates, professionals, and corporate employees. They have been able to register a lot of students and has been able to grow their revenue to a great extent although the company increased losses in the process.

There are no listed companies in India that engage in a business similar to that of Veranda.

"The markets have positive sentiments and the grey market premium is showing that it might open 8 percent above the IPO price around Rs 148," said Vijay Dhanotiya, Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research.

Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Financial Services also expects Veranda to list at a premium to its issue price as indicated by the grey market.

Veranda is quoting at a 10 percent premium in the grey market at Rs 152 per share as against IPO price of Rs 137 per share, as per the data available on IPO Watch and IPO Wala.

All brokerage houses had assigned avoid rating to this IPO as the company is loss making company with negative operating cash flows.

Veranda, in the financial year ended March 2021, posted a loss of Rs 8.3 crore on revenue of Rs 2.54 crore, while the loss in six months period ended September 2021, was at Rs 18.3 crore on revenue of Rs 15.46 crore.

