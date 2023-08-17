Will subdued market conditions impact Concord Biotech debut on August 18?

With exports to over 70 countries, the company has a diversified global customer base with long-standing relationships with key customers & experienced promoters

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Concord Biotech, which is backed by late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Trusts, is set to debut on the bourses on August 18 after its IPO got a strong response from investors last week. Most experts feel the subdued market conditions seen in the last three odd weeks are expected to have some impact on the listing performance.

According to them, the listing is likely to be at around a 15 percent premium to the issue price of Rs 741 per share. Apart from subdued market conditions, the company not receiving any money from the public issue, and inconsistent financial performance in the past are other reasons listed by the experts. We have seen the market correcting by more than 3 percent from its record high (19,992 on July 20)

The recent trading premium of the biotech pharma company in the grey market was around 13-15 percent to the final issue price, which has seen a significant deterioration in the last couple of weeks. After the IPO price band announcement at the beginning of the current month, it was quoting at a premium of 28 percent over the upper price band.

The grey market is an unofficial market for IPO shares, which can be bought and sold till the listing.

The maiden public issue of the Ahmedabad-based pharma company, which comprised only an offer for sale (OFS) portion, was subscribed 24.87 times during August 4-8 with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) buying 67.67 times the allotted quota and high networth individuals (HNIs) 16.99 times. The portions set aside for retail investors and employees were subscribed 3.78 times and 24.48 times, respectively.

Also read: Pyramid Technoplast IPO opens tomorrow: 10 things to know before buying the issue

The company raised Rs 1,551 crore via public issue of 2.09 crore equity shares. Helix Investment Holdings, which is backed by Quadria Capital Fund LP, barring issue expenses, has received all the IPO money and exited the company by selling its entire 20 percent stake via IPO.

"Grey market premium of around 15 percent on issue price is justified based on its business model which is engaged in many niche biopharma products. On valuation parse, the issue was fully priced-in IPO," Prashanth Tapse, research analyst, senior VP Research at Mehta Equities said.

Considering the subscription demand and market sentiments a decent listing gain of around 15-18 percent can be assumed, he feels.

Anubhuti Mishra, equity research analyst at Swastika Investmart also said, "The upcoming listing of Concord Biotech is expected to be at a premium of around Rs 122 (16.46 percent) per share. This would mean that the shares could list at a price of around Rs 863 per share."

Click Here To Read All IPO News

Concord Biotech is a leading API company with a proven track record. "But its international operations expose it to various complex risks. Additionally, the industry has been facing margin pressure recently. It is also worth noting that this IPO was purely an OFS. All these factors and current market sentiment somewhere made an impact on its subscription rate. Thus, we can expect moderate listing gains from this IPO," Anubhuti said.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities, too, expects Concord Biotech to list at a 15-16 percent premium to the issue price.

The biotech pharma company has established a presence across the complex fermentation value chain along with global leadership in immunosuppressant APIs with a wide spectrum of complex fermentation-based APIs across multiple therapeutic areas.

With exports to over 70 countries, the company has a diversified global customer base with long-standing relationships with key customers & experienced promoters, a management team supported by marquee investors.

Also read: Cello World files draft IPO papers with Sebi to raise Rs 1,750 crore

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala' RARE Trusts own a 24.09 percent stake in Concord Biotech, and Ontario has a 5.39 percent shareholding in the company, while promoters and promoter group including Sudhir Vaid and Ankur Vaid hold a 44.08 percent stake in the biotech company.

On the financial front, profit for the year ended March FY23 jumped to Rs 240 crore from Rs 174.9 crore in previous year in FY22, but FY22 numbers were down compared to profit of Rs 234.9 crore in FY19, though there is a consistent increase in revenue to Rs 853.2 crore in FY23, up from Rs 712.93 crore in FY22 and Rs 616.9 crore in FY21.

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 20.4 percent YoY to Rs 343.3 crore in FY23 but fell by 21.5 percent to Rs 273.3 percent in FY22 compared to FY21, while the margin in FY23 rose 190 bps on-year to 40.2 percent, but dropped significantly by 1,547 bps in FY22 against FY21.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.