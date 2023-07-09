Will Cyient DLM list with a bumper premium today?

Cyient DLM

Electronics manufacturing services and solutions provider Cyient DLM is likely to debut with at least a 40 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 265 per share on July 10.

Robust IPO subscription numbers, healthy fundamentals with strong orderbook and a client base, with support from parent Cyient, policy tailwinds for the EMS sector with potential growth outlook in digital manufacturing solutions business, and positive equity market conditions are some of the key reasons behind the hope of a stellar listing.

The Rs 592-crore initial public offering of Cyient DLM was subscribed 67.31 times during June 27-30. Qualified institutional buyers were at the top among investors, buying 90.44 times the allotted quota, while the portions set aside for retail investors and high net-worth individuals were subscribed 49.22 times and 45.05 times, respectively.

Even the equity markets remained strong for fourth consecutive month, with the Nifty50 and the BSE Sensex recording nearly 2,000 points gains and over 6,000 points rally, since the start of current financial year.

"Considering the positive sentiment on Dalal Street along with stronger response given by investors, we are expecting a healthy 40-percent-plus listing gain backed by stronger parentage backup, large clientele base and healthy competitive edge in EMS business with high focus on sectors like aerospace & defence," Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst and Senior VP - Research at Mehta Equities, said.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities, also expects the company to list at 45 percent premium to the issue price.

"We have also seen an increase in its premium in the grey market, to 52-57 percent from 45-49 percent earlier over the issue price, especially ahead of its debut on Monday," an analyst said, refusing to be identified. The grey market is an unofficial market where IPO shares can be bought and sold till the listing on the bourses.

"This is a significant premium of 49 percent over the IPO price," Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart, said.

She believes the premium is justified for two reasons. "First, the IPO received a very strong response from investors, which shows that there is strong demand for the company's shares. Second, the company's fundamentals are strong. Cyient DLM has a strong track record of growth and is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for digital manufacturing solutions."

Vikas Gupta, CEO and Chief Investment Strategist at OmniScience Capital, too, believes that the grey market premium was quite bullish and reflected the upbeat sentiment on the street.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of software firm Cyient, provides EMS as build-to-print (B2P) and build-to-specification (B2S) services and solutions comprising printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, cable harnesses, and box builds (systems integration), through its three manufacturing facilities in Mysuru, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Being a supplier to global original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defence, medical technology and industrial sectors, the company has long-term relationships with marquee customers such as Honeywell International Inc, Thales Global Services, ABB Inc, Bharat Electronics and Molbio Diagnostics. Its orderbook stood at Rs 2,432.5 crore by the end of FY23.

On the valuations front, Cyient DLM was available at P/E 66x on FY23 financials, which is reasonably priced compared to industry P/E of 84x. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,102 crore at upper price band.

Rajnath Yadav, Senior Analyst at Choice Broking, is looking at a respectable return on the listing of Cyient DLM, while Narendra Solanki, Head of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, believes the listing should happen at decent premium.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.