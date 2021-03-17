What happens to your money once you bid for an IPO?

While 2020 will largely be remembered as the year of lockdowns and subsequent slowdown, at least 15 companies launched their IPOs to raise over Rs 25,000 crore. Some IPOs like Burger King, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Chemcon Specialty, Happiest Minds, and Mrs Bectors Food got 149 times more applications than their actual allotment availability. It continues to rain IPOs this summer with 16 IPOs already added to the list of 2021 IPOs. IPOs like Indigo Paints, Heranba Industries have received strong responses from retail investors. This can be seen as a strong indicator of investors’ affinity towards IPOs.

For a retail investor, the process of an IPO is limited to applying for the IPO and then waiting for the shares allotted or the money returning to their accounts. But it’s a complete six days process after the closing of an IPO that works in the backhand before the stock gets listed on the exchanges.

What is the six-day IPO process after investors submit bids?

After the closing of an IPO, the finalization of allotment happens by the third working day, also called the basis of allotment date. On the fourth working day, you get intimation of refunds, and on the fifth working day, your shares get credited to your Demat account. If not allotted, the money returns into your account. It’s on the sixth day that the IPO gets listed on the exchanges.

What happens when an IPO gets subscribed fully?

Once the IPO closes, all bids (applications) are registered and checked online. The incorrectly submitted ones are removed or disqualified (reasons being incorrect details, wrong PAN, etc). In case the total number of qualified applications is less than or equal to the number of shares offered in the IPO, complete allotment of shares takes place, resulting in every applicant getting assigned their shares.

What happens when bids for an IPO are marginally higher?

If the number of bids is a little higher than the total number of shares been issued, every investor will at least get one lot of the shares.

What happens when an IPO’s subscription is significantly higher?

If the bids are much higher than the total number of shares being issued, the lucky-draw system is used to allot shares. Only those bids that were at the upper band of the price band are valid. The remaining bids are rejected, and the money is returned to the investors.

Process of IPO Share Allotment to QIBs and NIIs

The other two types of investors in an IPO - qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and Non-institutional investors (NIIs) - are allotted shares on a proportionate basis.

With such high public interests, IPOs are drawing from retail investors, it is important as an investor to not get carried away by the hype and noise surrounding it. As mentioned before it is a must to invest time and effort into good research, understand more about the company promoters, their vision, and roadmap for the company before taking the plunge. While exact figures are not available, some reports suggest that around 30 IPOs have been lined up for 2021 that are expected to raise over Rs 30,000 crore from the markets.

Going ahead, the IPO market is most likely to see resilient sectors like new-age technology, healthcare & consumer driving it, besides recovering sectors like hospitality and real-estate. All in all, exciting times are in store for the retail investor as companies backed by a fundamentally strong macro-economic recovery will eye the investors' wallet.

Also read: Explained | The journey of an IPO—from naming merchant bankers to listing on bourses

(By Marwadi Shares and Finance)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.