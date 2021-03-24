What could be listing premium for Laxmi Organic Industries given hefty IPO subscription?

live bse live

Specialty chemicals company Laxmi Organic Industries will make a debut on the bourses on March 25. Experts believe the listing premium could be in the range of 25 to 45 percent over the issue price. They believe, despite weak market conditions, the premium is justified given the company's significant market share in the ethyl acetate business, differentiated business model and high entry barriers in the segment.

The company has mopped up Rs 600 crore through a fresh issue and offer for sale. The public issue was subscribed 106.81 times between March 15 and 17.

"Looking at the strong HNI (217 times) and QIB (175 times) subscription demand, one can expect a healthy listing gain with 40-46 percent plus listing premium (Rs 52-60) on the allotment price of Rs 130 per share," Prashanth Tapse, AVP Research at Mehta Equities told Moneycontrol.

Considering its well-diversified presence in pharmaceuticals & agrochemicals followed by a leading exporter of ethyl acetate with around 30 percent market share and high entry barriers in its business due to complex chemistries business nature, the premium listing justifies compared to other specialty chemicals players, Tapse feels.

"On valuations parse at upper price band (Rs 130), the issue is asking for a market cap of Rs 3,428 crore and the valuations seem to be fairly priced compared to its peers," he said.

According to Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities, the listing premium for Laxmi Organic could be 25-30 percent premium on the issue price.

Laxmi Organic Industries is a leading manufacturer of acetyl intermediates (AI) and specialty intermediates (SI) with almost three decades of experience in the large scale manufacturing of chemicals.

The company has been the largest exporter of ethyl acetate from India in the six months ended September 2020 and during FY18-FY20 and one of the largest exporters of ethyl acetate to Europe from India since 2012.

It is the only manufacturer of diketene derivatives in India with a market share of approximately 55 percent of the Indian diketene derivatives market in terms of revenue in FY20 and has one of the largest portfolios of diketene products.

