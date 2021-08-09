Warburg Pincus & Creation Investments Backed Fusion Microfinance Files For Rs 1,900 Cr IPO

Representative image

New Delhi based Fusion Microfinance, which is backed by US private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Creation Investments Capital Management, has filed its draft papers with market regulator Sebi to raise around Rs 1,900 crores via an IPO, multiple industry sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

The moves makes the firm arguably the second microfinance firm to file for an IPO in 2021 after rival Arohan Financial Services, which had filed its draft red herring prospectus in March, to raise around Rs 1,800 crores.

On April 1, 2021, Moneycontrol was the first to report the listing plans of Fusion Microfinance, which provides financial services to underserved women in rural and semi-urban parts of the country.

“The draft papers have been filed with the regulator. The IPO will be a combination of primary and secondary issue of shares and will help to raise growth capital as well as facilitate a part exit for the PE investors,” one of the persons cited above told Moneycontrol.

A second person confirmed the same.

According to a third person “The primary issue component is around Rs 600 crores and the balance is the OFS ( offer for sale) component.”

“ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital, JM Financial and CLSA are the investment banks working on the deal. Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Indus Law are the legal advisors,” said a fourth person.

All the four persons above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

Moneycontrol could not connect with Fusion Microfinance and its advisors for an immediate comment.

Key listed peers of Fusion Microfinance include the likes of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Credit Access Grameen Ltd and their shares have slipped by 8 per cent and 13 per cent respectively in the last month. The second wave of COVID-19 has hit collection efficiency and delinquency levels but industry observers believe there is immense scope for growth considering the high levels of under-penetration in the sector.

In May, as part of its first external commercial borrowing, Fusion Microfinance raised 10 million euro or Rs 88 crore in debt from Bank im Bistum Essen (BIB), a Germany-based cooperative bank. The investment was BIB’s first debt funding in India.

FUSION MICROFINANCE – A LOOK AT THE FOUNDER, BIZ MODEL & OPERATIONS

In July, Devesh Sachdev, the founder and CEO of Fusion Microfinance, became the chairperson of MFIN, a self-regulatory organisation for NBFC-MFI’s in India which works closely with regulators & key stakeholders to push for greater financial inclusion. Sachdev began his career with Citigroup and later spearheaded the growth of logistics company BSA into a pan-India entity offering diversified services.

Fusion Microfinance works on the joint liability group lending model of Grameen. As part of this, they make smaller groups of customer and lending is provided to each of them but the impact of default falls on all. This method ensure all the group members support each other.

According to the Fusion Microfinance website, its clients comprises of 100% women living in rural and semi-urban areas. “Our focus is reaching out to unbanked and providing financial services to women entrepreneurs belonging to the economically and socially deprived section of the society. Our responsibilities are not restricted merely to financial support but also to acquaint the clients to manage their financials by disseminating financial literacy to them,” the website adds.

Fusion Microfinance was set up in 2010 and now serves 1.8 million active customers and, in turn, households across 18 states in India through a network of 591 branches & 5,490 people. For FY 2019-20, its revenue from operations stood at Rs 730.3 crore with profit after tax at Rs 70.12 crores, disbursements of Rs 3,572.8 crores, assets under management of Rs 3,606.52 crores and a balance sheet size of nearly Rs 4,240 crores.

The gross loan portfolio of India's microfinance lenders stood at 2.6 trillion rupees ($35 billion) as of March 31, according to CRISIL.